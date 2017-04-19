By MUKOSELA KASALWE

CEC Liquid Telecommunications has been penalised for allowing seven unregistered companies use its infrastructure for data trafficking which has resulted in Government losing colossal sums of money, says Zambia Information and Technology Authority director services Mofya Chisala.

Mr Chisala said investigations as well as a search at CEC Liquid Telecom had revealed that the firm had allowed seven unregistered companies use its infrastructure for data traffic which he said was contrary to the ZICTA Act and stated that the scenario had resulted in the loss of millions of Kwacha in Government revenue.

He said this yesterday in Lusaka after ZICTA swung into action in the company of police officers with search warrants inspecting service providers and disclosed that the authority had confiscated ICT devices from CEC Liquid Telecom which he said would be

further examined and would decide on the appropriate action to take.

Mr Chisala warned service providers against engaging in the invasion of people’s privacy through phone tapping, cybercrime and exchange of pornographic materials, cyber bullying and offering unsatisfactory services to members of the public and stated that the Government should not be forced to close down certain uses of internet due to rampant abuse.

“CEC Liquid Telecom has been penalised for allowing seven unregistered companies use its infrastructure for data traffic; this unfortunate situation has resulted in loss of Government revenue.

“We also confiscated a device which we will thoroughly examine and decide on the appropriate action to take,” he said.

He said the authority was determined to bring sanity and a safe cyberspace for all citizens to enjoy.

Mr Chisala said ZICTA would continue to carry out routine inspections aimed at ensuring that service providers were compliant

Other service providers inspected were Net One, Hackers Guild, Care Technology Zambia Limited and PCCW.