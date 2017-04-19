By OSCAR MALIPENGA

A makeshift warehouse has been set on fire by suspected UPND cadres at Makalanguzu market in Choma district, destroying property worth thousands of Kwacha.

And Katondo local court building in Kabwe yesterday went up in flames in unclear circumstances.

Southern Province police commissioner Bonny Kapeso said the building was being used by mar-keteers to keep their

merchandise after knocking off.

He told the Daily Nation that the fire started at about 01:50 hours today and was put off around 03: 00 hours by the Choma fire brigade.

“The situation is peaceful as police officers have been deployed to deal with perpetrators of violence should need arise,” Mr. Kapeso said.

He said police in all the districts of Southern Province had been placed on red alert following fears of destabilization in the region.

Meanwhile, Kabwe mayor Prince Chileshe confirmed that the entire building housing the court had been gutted. “I arrived on the scene at 02:30 hrs.

Mr. Chileshe said the police have since instituted investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

“But the guard on duty says he just heard a loud noise like a gunshot or firework. The next thing the documents caught fire, the ceiling board and the whole building was on fire,” he said.

On Sunday, Chalimbana University in Chongwe and over 120 shops at Kamwala market were burnt in similar circumstances.

No arrests have been made so far and the causes of all the fires remain unknown.