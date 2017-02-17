By Terence Miselo

Zambia Association of Musicians(ZAM) on Tuesday delivered a special Valentine gig held at Mika Convention Center in Lusaka.

This show dubbed ‘ Love is in the music’ was a way of bringing together some of Zambia’s most popular acts in the ambience of the exquisite Mika Convention Centre and its multi-cuisine restaurant closer to their fans.

The event provided an experience for the target audience of professionals, military officers and business executives which graced by Justice Minister Honorable Given Lubinda accompanied by wife Ireen. Others included the son to First Republican President, Mr. Kaweche Kaunda with his wife Farida, the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) President Njoya Tembo with his wife Brenda, representation from the National Arts Council (NAC), Zambia Medical Association (ZMA), and other partners. It was a clear indication that it was indeed a lovers’ night. The couples that filled the hall were dressed for the occasion as white, red and black painted the night. Indeed, the Valentines went away with no regrets as they got all their promises including a rose for every lady.

Impressed with the theme “Love is in the Music”, Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda, MP, called for ZAM to make the first ever Valentine’s Dinner an annual event. He commended the Association for the initiative and implored its leadership to continue with their good work and assured them of his perpetual support as a Cabinet Minister and friend of the arts. Honorable Lubinda, after giving a background of Valentine’s Day in his address, encouraged the guests never to give up on their love for each other.

“I am honoured to be here today to celebrate Valentine’s Day with you all and share the spirit of love as embodied in today’s theme “Love is in the Music.” When we hear Valentine’s Day, to many of us, what comes to mind is the expression of love to one’s partner, be it a spouse, fiancé or love interest. But if we recall the origin story of Valentine’s day it began with the expression of love for our neighbor, not so much in the romantic sense but more so in the biblical sense in which God commands love first to HIM and love for our neighbor, as we love ourselves” the Justice Minister said.

The event organisers, ZAM, were humbled and grateful for the support that they got considering that it was a Tuesday and guests were work-bound the following day. Its President, Njoya Tembo, emphasized that the theme: “Love is in the Music” was not to be restricted to using music as a tool of communication in terms of expressing love to their partners but also to supporting the music industry as lovers of the local art. Mr. Tembo also disclosed that the Association’s Schedule of Events would enable the industry and musicians be active as promotion of various acts would be the order of the day.

One of the highlights was the raffle which saw a number of couples win nights for two at Mika Convention Centre and Westline Hotel (courtesy of Hon. Lubinda), a free month of gym, massage, facials and other spa services. As if that was not enough, the evening went so fast as the ever green Maureen Lilanda took to the stage singing love songs to the delight of the guests. Abel Chungu mesmerized the audience with his ability to create a new song there and then when he asked for words they would love to hear sung in a song. It was unbelievable how he combined words like lovers, armyworms, music and pineapple, for a song that was instantly loved. He also did his hit song “Ichitemwiko” which was inspired by his wife, Zarina, who was also in attendance. The event was further lit up when veteran musician Pontiano Kaiche danced the night away with his wife Kalonde, who celebrated her birthday too.

In his usual way of performing with a sense of humour, Pontiano received applauses which were evident testimony of appreciation of the great folk singer. While the audience was hungry for the dance floor, the versatile Air Power Band captured the neatly dressed guests to a treat as they played music from the old to the new generation.