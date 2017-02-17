By Terence Miselo

Gospel singer Pastor Joseph Simbeye says he is banking on the forthcoming CBC Television Viewer’s Choice Awards to boost his career in 2017. The singer who is founding pastor of Triumph Joy Assemblies says he is thankful to the awards organizers as this initiative will help build careers of the gospel artistes who are not always considered in most awards.

“Just for me to get this nomination is a big incentive to my career. I know at the end of the day, there will only be one winner in each category but I am very thankful to the organizers because this will help me build my career this year,” he said in an interview to explain his preparation for the event.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage people to attend the awards and offer support to all the nominees because this is the only times we as artistes get some feedback from our fans.”

The CBC television Viewer’s Choice Awards will take place on the February 24th in Lusaka and has a number of categories ranging from secular to gospel. The awards are based on votes from viewers and fans.

The nominee that receives the most number of votes will win the award in a particular category, which means, the more you vote for your favorite nominees, the better their chances of winning and for this reason Simbeye is appealing to all his fans to vote for him.