By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

PROVISION of water to Lusaka has been fully restored following completion of repair works on the Kafue main supply pipeline by Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC).

LWSC public relations officer Nshamba Muzungu said recent shutdowns at the main Kafue Iolanda Water Treatment Plant which affected supply to consumers had been lifted and normal supply restored.

“The current erratic water supply being experienced in some parts of the city is due to power failure which was experienced on Tuesday (14th February) and a shutdown on Wednesday (15th February) to facilitate works on the Kafue main pipeline,

“Due to the power failure and water supply shutdown in succession on Tuesday and Wednesday, water provision has not been at full capacity hence the low pressure or no water being experienced by the customers in last three days in some cases,” he said.

Mr Muzungu explained that most places South of Lusaka City were completely cut off from supply following an accident involving a tipper truck which damaged an 11KV electricity overhead line supplying power to Lilayi Shaft 5 bore holes.

He said the utility company has since engaged a contractor to repair the damage whose works were expected to be completed soon.

He said the shutdown at the Lilayi Shaft should be sorted out soon to facilitate repair works which included the replacement of air valves on the Kafue main line.

“We would like to appeal to customers to be patient as the company is doing everything possible to rectify the problem and normalize water supply,” he said.

There has been a sudden interruption of water in most places across the capital owing to numerous power outages.