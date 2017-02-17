By GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

ARMÉE Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) will not allow Zanaco to frustrate its campaign to reach the second round of the CAF Champions League, says Coach Jimmy Mulisa.

Mulisa in an interview from Rwanda said his team could not afford to lose at home.

“Zanaco is definitely a strong side so we will not be complacent. We have to score at least two or more goals to secure our next round qualification. APR will not allow Zanaco to frustrate the target, and no dancing space for them,” he said.

He said APR was ready for Saturday’s challenge and would use a different approach to the game.

“Zanaco should expect a different APR. The players are in shape and know what is at stake. The team is aiming for a win,” he said.

Meanwhile, a confident 18-player Zanaco team arrived in Kigali yesterday for tomorrow’s CAF Champions League preliminary round final leg to be played at Amahoro Stadium.

Zanaco only needs a scoring draw to advance to the next round since APR forced a barren draw on the Zambian League champions in the first leg played last Saturday at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium.

On departure at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Coach Mumamba Numba said the team was heading to Kigali to win and nothing else.

“We have no injuries and the players are eager for the task. The team is going to Kigali to win. We are not under pressure,” Numba said.

Zanaco full squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachar Kola, Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda

Defenders: Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya, Lee Ngoma, Taonga Bwembya Chongo Chirwa, Peter Jacob Banda, Andrew Kwiliko

Midfielders: Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga, Attram Kwame Boyd Siame Musonda

Strikers: Fashion Junior Sakala, Saith Sakala, Kennedy Musonda, Ernest Mbewe.