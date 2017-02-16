…and Kinshasa threatens to cut off services to Zambians living in Kipushi border in Mushindamo

By JACK MAPAPAYI

THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government is reportedly considering to cut off some services it is offering to Zambians leaving in Kipushi border in Mushindamo district following the ban of the movement of maize and maize products to the border town by Government.

Some of the services that DRC offers to Zambians in border areas include power, water supply and health services.

The ban of the movement of mealie meal by the Zambian government was as a result of the rampant smuggling of the commodity into that country taking place in Kipushi.

Mushindamo district commissioner Benson Ngambo told the Daily Nation in an interview that there has been unconfirmed reports that the DRC government was planning to cut off the services they offer to Zambians in border areas in retaliation for the maize ban.

“”Yes, there are such reports though not official. I have heard that they want to cut the supply water, electricity and health services to Zambians living in Kipushi,” he said.

He said the threat was as a result of the ban of maize and maize products to Mushindamo district which in turn was smuggled into that country.

“They are affected by the ban of the movement of the commodity because in most cases they depend on us when it comes to food supply,” he added.

He however said there was need to engage authorities from that country and come up with a solution to the current situation.

Katanga governor Kazembe Musonda could not be immediately reached for a comment