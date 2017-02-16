By AARON CHIYANZO

THE Japanese government has provided a grant of over US$200,000 for the construction of a primary school in Chipapa area and a new science laboratory at Kasisi Girls Secondary School in Chongwe in Lusaka Province, Japanese ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima has said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Sobashima said that the Japanese government had provided US$160,073 for the construction of Chikwela Makumbi Primary School in Chipapa area of Lusaka.

He disclosed that another US$ 91, 613 had been given to Kasisi Girls Secondary School for the construction of a new science laboratory.

Mr Sobashima explained that the grant would be provided under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme of the Government of Japan.

He said that the primary objective of the programme was to support various development and human security projects at grassroots level.

Mr Sobashima pointed out that about 160 projects had so far been funded and implemented throughout the country.

Mr Sobashima advised the two recipients of the grant to make good use of it and ensure projects were completed on time.

Meanwhile, Sports2build member Matteo Sametti said that he was prompted to request for funds for the construction of a school from the Japanese government because they had funded a lot of projects across the country.

Mr Sametti said that the school would ease the educational challenges people of Chipapa area had been experiencing over the years.

He thanked the Japanese government for the gesture and assured that the school would be completed by early next year.

And a representative from Kasisi Girls Secondary School Prisca Phiri said that pupils at the school had been performing extremely well in sciences and that the provision of a science laboratory would ensure the school produces doctors, scientists and engineers.

Sister Phiri thanked the Japanese government and assured that the money would be used for the intended purpose.