By VIOLET TEMBO

MORE discussions on Article 15 of the proposed Bill of Rights regarding conception are needed before the holding of another referendum, says Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) vice president Abiden Chansa.

Dr Chansa said what was enshrined in the proposed Bill of Rights which stated that life began at conception was not clear and open to various interpretations.

He argued that failure to discuss the article in question would pose danger to women as in its present form the Bill has too many loopholes.

“Stakeholders need to seek more discussions and consultations especially from the medical profession on the interpretation of the clause. “The referendum failed last year but as ZMA we are asking Government to call for another one and further discussions on the second clause of article number 15,” he said Dr Chansa said that if the referendum had gone through in 2016, it would have meant that Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1972 would have been done away with. Meanwhile, Dr Chansa said ZMA was holding meetings to educate the public and members on current legal framework regarding the issue.

He appealed to the media to disseminate researched information regarding health and sexual reproduction.