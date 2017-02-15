By Charles Musonda

ANOTHER murder has hit Lusaka but this time not through gender based violence but petty thieving in which the assailants stole K1 coins and some groceries from the victim.

Police have identified the deceased as Weddy Hamambo, 42, who was attacked inside his shop at Piyo complex in Lusaka’s Desai compound, one of the city’s oldest compounds.

Mr. Hamambo was a businessman dealing in groceries and alcohol and used to run a pool table and a bonanza gaming machine – a coin game common in most township pubs.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the Hamambo’s decision to provide his own security by spending nights in the shop, turned tragic between 21:00 hours on Monday and 06:00 hours yesterday when he was attacked by a gang of criminals.

“The deceased had a shop at the same complex where he was selling some groceries and some beer and he also had a pool table and the bonanza. According to the information we have gathered, for the sake of providing security for his shop, he had to sleep in the shop.

“We suspect that this matter happened between yesterday (Monday) 21:00 hours and 06:00 hours today (Tuesday). The criminals broke into his shop and stole some tokens (K1 coins) from the bonanza (gaming machine) and some groceries.

‘‘He was found five metres away from his shop and it is like they were struggling and they struck him and decided to dump him away from his shop,” Ms Katongo said.

She said Mr. Hamambo was found with a deep cut on the chin and some injuries around the mouth and his body was picked around 06:00 hours yesterday morning after which it was taken to UTH mortuary.

“We are still investigating this matter and we have not yet effected any arrest,” Ms Katongo said.