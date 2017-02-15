By GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

GOVERNMENT will this week release the remaining K44 million from the K67 million budget towards the hosting of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament from February 26 to March 12.

Minister of Sports Moses Mawere last week announced that Government had so far spent K23 million from the required budget of K67 million to host the championship.

In an interview on Sunday, Mawere disclosed that Government was this week scheduled to release the remaining funding.

“We are more than ready to host the tournament. This week Government will release the remaining balance from the K60 million-plus budget,” he said.

He said the performance of the junior Chipolopolo against South Africa was inspiring.

The minister said Government was expecting the lads to win the title.

“The boys were classical and I can confirm that the Spain training camp was worthwhile,” he said.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga said the team has been handed a semi-final target.

Kamanga said the soccer body had total confidence in the team that it will qualify to the youth World Cup in South Korea in November this year.

“I am impressed by the fans’ turnout here at Nkoloma. It is my hope that Zambians will fill National Heroes Stadium during the tournament because the boys really need this massive support. FAZ will continue to support the team,” he said.

He said it was up to the coach to request for another friendly match before the tournament kicks off.

Zambia hosts the Under-20 AfCON from February 26 to March 12.