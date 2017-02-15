By JACK MAPAPAYI

CHAVUMA District Commissioner Benjamin Mufunga has called on civil servants in the district to explain the importance of projects initiated by government to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Mufunga said that some communities in the area did not attach ownership towards projects implemented and in some cases that has resulted in vandalism of government property.

He said this yesterday when he inspected the progress of various projects both completed and those being constructed under the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in Chavuma district.

Mr. Mufunga expressed disappointment when he learnt that livestock farmers in the area had neglected the infrastructure for disease control constructed at a huge cost.

He directed officers from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to meet communities where livestock farmers were not utilising facilities aimed at improving the health of their animals and help them understand the importance of such structures.

Mr. Mufunga also learnt that farmers were refusing to pay 50 ngwee charge for dipping animals.

The district commissioner urged livestock farmers to make use of the disease control infrastructure in the area and ensure they paid for the services provided by veterinary officers.

Mr. Mufunga inspected the Embajimo and Chiseke women’s club poultry project respectively, Kamisamba goat project, the Kalombo dip tank and Chivombo livestock service centre among others.