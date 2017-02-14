By Michael Miyoba

University of Zambia (UNZA) Pacers increased their chances of winning the national championship after qualifying for the finals.

Pacers defeated the Zambia Army-sponsored Green Buffaloes 70 – 68 and 69 – 63 in a tightly contested game one and two played over the weekend.

Coach Henry Mwaba’s Green Buffaloes, who earlier beat Lunga Bullets 71-68 and 62 – 56 in game one and two of the quarter-finals, lost both games against UNZA.

And UNZA Pacers coach Cuthbert Tembo said he was proud of his team’s achievements and he was focused on lifting this year’s national championship title.

“I’m extremely proud as coach. It’s always a pleasure to reach this far in the national championships. We did very well in both games, and I think it’s a good foundation for what lies ahead,” Tembo said.

“We are looking forward to playing the final. Last year we missed out on the final when Matero Magic eliminated us and went on to win it. However this time around we are very eager and hungry to win it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2016 national championship defending champions Matero Magic defeated Hawks 67 – 55 after losing the first game 76-74.

Magic’s head coach Obert Shamboko said his team will use its experience in order to progress to the finals of the 2017 national basketball championships.

Shamboko said his team was ready for any challengers despite the championships being competitive this season.

“The competition is very stiff because all the remaining teams are capable of winning the national championship but as Magic we will just have to use our experience. We have played the national championships so many times and we know what to do this time around,” Shamboko said.

Hawks qualified after beating CEC Cavaliers 78 – 56 and 84 – 68 in game one and two respectively to set up a semi-final clash against Matero Magic.

The national championships are being played on a best of three series.

The winner of the last game between Matero Magic and Hawks will meet UNZA Pacers who have already qualified for the finals.