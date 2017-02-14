By Mukosela Kasalwe

POLITICAL leaders and Zambians in general should endeavour to support both public and private media because it is a vehicle for real national development as well as a medium of sharing divergent views on national matters, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has said.

Mr Hichilema said that radio had remained a vital tool in information dissemination to inform, educate and entertain the masses and that it had the capacity to unite and reach out to many people no matter the distance.

He said this in a statement yesterday to commemorate Radio Day whose theme is “Radio is you”. He said that there was need for all citizens to support the work of the media as they were a uniting factor and promoted development through giving various people a platform to share divergent views.

The opposition leader observed that radio stations were operating under difficult conditions, saying that the tool was often suppressed by people who would want to hide the truth from reaching the masses and stated that it must not be the case in Zambia.

“Radio brings people together, no matter the distance, and promotes development as people get to share divergent views on national pressing issues.

“Radio stations have been operating under very difficult times and more often suppressed by those who would want to hide the truth from reaching out to the masses but such must not be the case especially in our country,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema said that threats on radio broadcasters was also an attack on the country’s democracy and that the UPND was determined to promote press freedom in its totality.

He urged radio broadcasters throughout the country to be determined and perform their duties with passion.