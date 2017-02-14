By MICHAEL MIYOBA

THE Football Association of Zambia says it is impressed with the commitment Government has shown towards the hosting of the Zambia Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in two weeks’ time.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka, FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said FAZ was happy that Government has continued to fund the soccer governing body despite the tight national Budget.

Government has so far released K23 million out of the K67 million budget for the hosting of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Liwewe noted that Government has assured FAZ of its intentions to continue supporting the development of soccer in Zambia.

“We are working in a difficulty environment. When granted the rights to host this tournament, the exchange rate was strong but now it’s costing us double the amount we would have spent during that time but we are happy to work within what is coming through from Government.

“Right now Government has released K23 million and we have been advised that the funds will continue to come through. It is a positive thing that even during these tough times Government has continued to support us when other areas are also calling for funding,” Liwewe said.

Liwewe reaffirmed his associations’ commitment towards delivering a memorable AfCON tournament.

He said that FAZ was focused on delivering a tournament that will make every Zambian to be proud.

“We guarantee that we will deliver a tournament that will make the country proud. We guarantee that the publicity of the tournament will put Zambia on the map not only in Africa but throughout the world,” Liwewe said.

“We understand the sacrifices but we are also committed to delivering a successful tournament that will take Zambian football to a higher level,” he added.

The Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on February 26 and the host nation has been placed in Group A of the championship alongside Egypt, Guinea and Mali.