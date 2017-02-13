TODAY’S LETTERS

Access to Information law welcome

Dear Editor,

The pronouncement by the Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda that the Access to Information (ATI) Bill is ready is hope rising. The Minister, must, on this particular announcement not only be commended and applauded but also be challenged and encouraged to ensure that his progressive statement gives life to the ATI law.

While we appreciate the efforts by some leaders to bring about development, life progressive and citizens’ well-being through progressive policies and legislation, other do not mind the injuries caused on members of society due to the absence of such legislation such as the ATI law. We appreciate the move and efforts by Hon Lubinda and the Head of State (President Edgar Lungu) but we are also alive at the fact that some sections of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Government including Ministers are keen at frustrating the ATI from seeing the light of day. The utterances by some PF and Government officials that the ATI fail with the failure of the referendum on the Bill of Rights and that considering the matter was not to be made priority. It is OYV’s hope that the Ministry and Minister of Information and Broadcasting would not depart from the stance taken by the counterpart at Ministry of Justice.

One fact that must be appreciated by all is that the ATI can, is and has been a standalone issue for a long time and the unsuccessfulness of the referendum on the Bill of Rights must not in any way hinder progress on the ATI law. It is evident that the country has spent unlimited resources and a lot of time on the ATI, therefore, at this very advanced stage of the process, with the announcement by Hon Lubinda, we as a country must not entertain any attempts to obliterate all the gains made in advancing the ATI law.

OYV is of the resolve and demand that the ATI Bill must be availed to and shared with all stakeholders, published in the Government Gazette as per the requirement of the law and then tabled in the very next sitting of parliament to avoid further procrastinating on this inevitable legislation.

In conclusion OYV would like call upon all stakeholders to hold hands together especially at the stage the ATI has reached. Each stakeholder’s effort and contribution is inevitable if the ATI Bill is to move from the level of announcement as indicated by the Minister of Justice to seeing the light of day and become law.

Guess Nyirenda (Mr.)

Executive Director OPERATION YOUNG VOTE (Facebook: Operation Young Vote; Twitter: @oyvleader2000)

Leave Chishimba Kambwili alone

Dear Editor,

I would like to urge Mr Frank Bwalya to leave Mr Chishimba Kambwili alone. It appears since Mr Bwalya had left the Patriotic front (PF) to form his own party, he has had a lot of problem politically.

I remember CK saying, “Ati echo batila abapatili balafulungana nga baleka ubupatili” leave Kambwili alone. He has said it before loud and clear that he won’t leave the party like some of you had done.

Therefore, tell those in the central committee that CK is and will always be part of us. In fact, he is a pioneer of PF.

Why can’t you just accept that you see CK as a threat to challenge for party leadership in 2021?

There are a number of top PF officials who have recently embarrassed not only Government but also the PF through their uncivil conduct.

In my opinion, it is time for the party to move on knowing that Mr Nathan Chanda the Luanshya Mayor has indicated that he has, in fact, forgiven Mr Chishimba Kambwili.

Chileshe Dube. S

Daily Nation columnists receive

accolades

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my happiness at the two columnists in your paper namely Dr. Eustokia Kazonga on ‘The World of Statistics’ and Mr. Philip Chirwa on the ‘Here and There’ feature articles.

These writers have extremely made me not to miss a copy on the days they are published. They are natural and direct to the point unlike others who always politicise even issues which only need a scholarly analysis.

I must confess that these writers, have extremely impressed me on their features. How I wish more writers particularly academicians will be accorded an opportunity to write in the paper.

UNZA Monk

Let’s take child marriage fight seriously

Dear Editor,

The issue of early marriages must be taken very seriously as President Edgar Lungu has highlighted. I read a text message in your newspaper about someone who stated that child marriages were not only common in rural areas but also in towns.

I t0tally agree with that observation. Truly, these marriages have continued to take place despite efforts by the church and Government to encourage young ones to go to school first.

I wish to propose that Government should come up with a law prohibiting marriages before someone reaches a certain age, say 20 years. I feel it will positively contribute to solving this problem of early marriages.

Concerned Parent