By Bennie Mundando

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has implored the church to continue praying for the country both in good and bad times in order to contribute to peace, unity and nation building.

Speaking after the church service at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish at State Lodge yesterday where he also officially commissioned an ablution block funded by the First Family, President Lungu said the church had a huge task to pray for the country and leadership regardless of the prevailing situation.

He said he had a meeting with the clergy last week who asked him to call for prayers for the abundant rains that the country was receiving and the fight against army worms and stalk borers but told them to always pray for the country.

He said there was nothing that gave him more joy than being in the midst of the church members because he was part of them, adding that the church and politics were associated to one another even though his critics were asserting that he was trying to take advantage of the church to propagate his political ambitions.

“I had a meeting with church leaders the other day and they said we should come up with a day when we should pray for the abundant rainfall and the fight against army worms and stalk borers. But I told them that they needed to always pray regardless of whether we have good tidings or bad tidings.

“The church should always pray to God for being with us as a country. The church should also pray for the leadership of this country and the president. I am asking for the grace of God to be upon this country,” President Lungu said.

And Parish priest Reuben Diravia described President Lungu as a leader who believed in simplicity in his as evidenced by his desire to always seek God’s intervention in many challenges facing the country.

Fr. Diravia cited the setting aside of the day of national prayers and fasting as one of the testimonies of President Lungu’s humility.

He wished President Lungu success in his execution of duty as a God-fearing person saying the Catholic Church in State Lodge was highly indebted to him for his support.

And executive committee chairperson Mc Paul Nyirongo said due to the Fist Family’s support to the church, it had managed to put its land on title, construct an ablution block and replace the musical instruments which were stolen.