By Terence Miselo

Preparations for tomorrow night’s Valentine’s Comedy Show slated for Lusaka Playhouse starting at 19 hours indicate that all is set.

Organizing coordinator for this special event meant to raise money for the construction of maternity ward in Matero Constituency’s Kapwepwe Ward, Patrick Salubusa famously known as Saulosi says the team has received overwhelming response and everybody is ready for tomorrow.

“We are very encouraged with the support we are receiving from both the fans and the corporate world to ensure that tomorrow’s show is a success. We are happy to state that a lot more comedians have come on board and are willing to entertain their fans for the sake of charity. We have a lot more corporate sponsors as well and this is a great moment for all of us,” says Salubusa who apart from being a comedian, is Kapwepwe Ward councilor for the ruling PF.

He has managed to line up an entertaining team that include the hilarious Bob Nkosha, Collins the President Zulu, Aubrey Luo, Isaac Chamba and Dangerous Jobeki. Others are the dual of Diffikoti and Bikkiloni, Henry BJ Sakala, Chibwe Katebe and Ba Monde.

All these will give support to this unique fundraiser that is set to make all those planning a unique Valentine outing memorable and interesting.

The show will be graced by

Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba.