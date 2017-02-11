ZANACO today kick-start their CAF Champions League title chase with a preliminary round first leg clash against Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) of Rwanda.

The match billed for Nkoloma Stadium is expected to produce sparks from the two sides, with Zanaco set to defend home pride.

Zanaco will begin the campaign without experienced defender Isaac Chansa, Rodrick Kabwe, Aubry Funga , Aaron Katebe, Fackson Kampumbu, Salulani Phiri, players who were instrumental during the 2016 season leading to the club’s seventh league title.

The Zambian side will also be without the four foreign players defender Zimiseleni Moyo, midfielder Reuben Ayubu, Striker Souleyman Lokwa and defender Didi Kitumbi as they were not registered for the CAF competition due to the delay in the International Certificate Transfer (ITC).Versatile midfielder Charles Zulu was also ruled out due to injury. But coach Mumamba Numba said he had a good team that can deliver.

“Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Zanaco still has a good team. The boys just need to play as a unit and remain focused throughout the 90 minutes of the game,” he said.

Numba will still bank his hopes on Fashion Sakala and Attram Kwame in front while captain Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya and Taonga Tembo will man the back. Saith Sakala , Boyd Musonda and Richard Kasonde are the dependable midfielders.

Zanaco failed to reach the group stage of the 2016 Confederation League after bankers lost 3-0 away to Stade Gabesien of Tunisia to bow out 4-1 on aggregate in Gebes .

APR coach Jimmy Mulisa has promised to smash Zanaco in their backyard.

Full Zanaco Squad:

Goalkeepers. Racha Kola, Mangani Banda and Toaster Nsabata.

Defenders. Ziyo Tembo, Peter Banda, George Chilufya , Lee Ngoma, Andrew Kwiliko and Taonga Bwembeya.

Midfeilders. Saith Sakala, Charles Zulu, Ernest Mbewe, Richard Kasonde, Boyd Musonda, Augustine Mulenga.

Strikers. Kennedy Musonda, Attram Kwame and Fashion Sakala.