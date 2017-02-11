THE Ministry of sports has spent K23 million out of the K67 million budget for in the preparations of the 2017 Under 20 Africa Cup of Nation which kicks off on February 26.

Briefing the press in Lusaka yesterday, sports Minister Moses Mawere said the money was spent on renovations of the National Heroes Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola which were scheduled to host the prestigious youth tournament.

Mawere said government was impressed with the preparations so far towards the hosting of the tournament.

“We release money as need arises and so far government has released K23 million towards preparations for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nation,

“In the last two days government has released K12.5 million. We have paid for the kit that the boys will use for the tournament, we have also paid for accommodation and transport services,” Mawere said.

He said the two stadiums were ready and equipped with the recommended kit, adding that the pitches were 90 percent ready to host the tournament.

The ministry and FAZ have been accused of not doing enough to promote the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Mawere however said his ministry and FAZ were on course to promoting the tournament in all the ten provinces of the country.

He said government has already embarked on a number of programs aimed at promoting the tournament for it to be a success. “We have done everything possible to raise for funds for this tournament and we are doing everything in our power to promote the tournament. The adverts are running on Television and we have secured space for billboards advertising. Our aim is to advertise in all the ten provinces of the country,” he said.

And Mawere rubbished reports suggesting that CAF had directed South Africa to be on standby to host the Under 20 AfCON. He said that the allegations were not true and that CAF was impressed with the preparations carried out so far.

“Zambians should be patriotic. Allegations that South Africa was put on hold to host the Under 20 AfCON are not true. CAF is happy with our preparations so far,” Mawere said.