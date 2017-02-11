Editor,

I would like to bring to the attention of the relevant authorities to seriously work on the stretch from Kabowa junction connecting Mukonchi-Katelemuna turn-off east of Kapiri. This feeder road is pathetic. It is 42 kilometres from Mukonchi to Kapiri but it takes two and a half hours to reach Kapiri. This is sad! Please people, be responsible, take heed and don’t let down our hard working President. Do you need to wait for our Head of State to help Mukonchi people? At least we are thankful for the Mukonchi-Kabwe road which has been worked on. We thank you for the work you did.

Nondo Fredrick, Mukonchi, Kapiri Mposhi