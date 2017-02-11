WE are appealing to President Edgar Lungu to help release Poli Kahare so that we can resolve the succession wrangles in Kahare chiefdom because he is key to achieving a long-lasting solution to the meeting slated for March 2017, the Nkoya Royal Establishment (NRE) has said.

NRE spokesperson David Tamboka told the Daily Nation yesterday that the three-month incarceration of Mr. Kahare had stalled the peace negotiations and resolution of succession disputes in the chiefdom. Mr. Tamboka accused the police of being unprofessional in the way they handled the succession wrangles as the people who were arrested were innocent in that they had not participated in the violent scenes that characterised the area.

He appealed to President Lungu to intervene by releasing Mr. Kahare so that he could be part of the crucial meeting slated for next month which would be attended by all sub-chiefs and Indunas in the chiefdom.

“Mr. Kahare was arrested by police for allegedly inciting violence but he did not. That man is innocent and is only in police custody because officers failed to carry out an investigation into what caused the problem but instead rushed to arrest him.

“There is a crucial meeting next month in which all sub-chiefs and Indunas are supposed to attend. However, the most important person who should be at this meeting is Mr. Kahare himself because he is key to the restoration of peace in the chiefdom and we are appealing to President Lungu to have this man released,” Mr. Tamboka said.

And Mr. Tamboka has taken a swipe at some opposition political parties who were allegedly fuelling the confusion in Nkeyema district and has warned them to stay away from traditional leadership because they had no role to play.

He said the succession wrangles in the area were instigated and exacerbated by a named political party which was trying to bring confusion in Western Province in order to advance its own agenda.