ITY of Lusaka Football Club executive committee has given newly appointed coach Elijah Chikwanda a top four finish target in the 2017 Super Division League.

The former Nkwazi and Lusaka Dynamos trainer, Chikwanda has been given a one-year contract.

Davy Musole who led the team to Super Division has been dropped to assistant coach.

During the unveiling ceremony of the coach at Cooperative College grounds in Lusaka yesterday, City chairperson Justin Zulu was confident Chikwanda will deliver positive results.

Zulu said that out of the 17 applicants, Chikwanda was found to be the most suitable candidate for the job.

“We have appointed Elijah Chikwanda as City head coach on a one year contract. We are confident that he will lead the team to a better finish this season. I commend the board of trustees for the creditable job done during the elections and search for the coach,” he said.

He pledged maximum support to the coach and called for unity in the team.

Chikwanda said he was humbled by the appointment and promised to work hard to meet the club’s target.

He said with the support from the club committee, players, technical bench and fans, it was possible to get the needed results.

“I am grateful for the appointment and pledge to work hard to bring City to its glory days. I need the support of everyone to deliver. The top finish target is not an easy task, but with determination, it’s very possible,” he said.

Team captain Jonathan Phiri welcomed the coach and said that the players were eager for the 2017 season.

“We are ready to work with the new coach. The teams target is definitely to remain in the Super Division. We have good players. I appeal for sponsorship from the corporate world and the community as this will motivate the players,” Phiri said.

City ended their six-year absence from the FAZ Super League after beating Slamu 3-0 away in Mfuwe, to rise to an undisputable 64 points last year in Zone One of Division One League.

City was formed in 1937 and won the Super Division title in 1964. Since then, the team has struggled to lift a second title.