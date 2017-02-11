OVER 8, 000 cards under the e-Voucher system, all loaded with money have been activated in Mumbwa, says district commissioner Felix Ndopu.

Mr Ndopu said in an interview that about 8, 202 cards would have been activated by end of this week.

“The number of cards activated has increased risen from 6, 000 to 8, 202 and they are all loaded with money. This shows that farmers are appreciating the system and that it is working out for them,” he said.

He said the district had 33 agro dealers who were distributing farming inputs to farmers.

“We have 33 agro dealers and they are providing inputs to our farmers through the E voucher cards,” he said.

Mr Ndopu however said the District had a few challenges such as interchanging of serial numbers for some cards, which he said had since been resolved.

He said Mumbwa farmers would by end of this week be cleared for the 2015/16 farming season.

“Yes there are some few cards which were not loaded on time, others had interchanging the serial numbers,

“We had those challenges which have been worked on now and with the additional of money pumped into clear the 2015/16 season we hope that everything will be done by next week,” he said.

Mr Ndopu also said his District currently had challenges of the supply of fertiliser from those responsible for the distribution.