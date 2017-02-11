GOVERNMENT has implored businesses to take an active role in Africa’s economic transformation agenda.

National coordinator – private sector development, industrialisation and job creation from the Cabinet Office Mushuma Mulenga, said weak institutions contributed to the slow uptake of the integration agenda which Zambia and other African countries faced.

He was speaking at the business transforming Africa conference in Lusaka held under the theme “Catalysing Human Capital Development” organised by the African Management Services Company (AMSCO).

“National development programmes have been rolled out to support inclusive growth opportunities that support access to finance and basic services but it is now clear that the biggest problem is not just financial but human capital,” he said.

Mr Mulenga observed that the gap between the labour force and the vision Government set out to achieve cut across all industries.

“The slow growth in Southern Africa is a cause for concern. We all know that it has a lot to do with growth in the number of businesses that is not supported by the requisite skills to shape our economies,” he said.

He said Zambia’s economic policies were aimed at encouraging sustainable economic growth and creating a vibrant private sector while striving to create an enabling environment for domestic and international investors.

Mr Mulenga said Government would continue to place emphasis on improving and strengthening businesses and economic environment to make it easier for private investment to flourish.

He also encouraged the conference participants to find solutions to the challenges the continent was facing.

He emphasised that partnerships were required to enable progressive growth that was facilitated by all businesses.

And AMSCO chief executive director, Paul Malherbe said his organisation had identified Zambia as a key growth market for the range of services that it offered.

Mr Malherbe, who is also managing director, said the private sector generated 70 percent of Africa’s output; 70 percent of its investment and 90 percent of its employment.

“Micro and small enterprises employ fewer fulltime employees and create between 67 percent and 80 percent of jobs that contribute between 30-35 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

He also said the aim of the conference was to promote partnerships for business development and employment creation in Zambia.