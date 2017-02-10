By OSCAR MALIPENGA in Lunpula

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela and Luapula province Nickson Chilangwa to table before Cabinet meeting on Monday the mismanagement of Chishinga Ranch in Kawambwa district.

The Head of State has also summoned two permanent secretaries namely David Shamulenge for livestock and fisheries and his Luapuala counterpart Buleti Semukila to be present when the mismanagement of Chishinga Ranch would be tabled in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) CEO Frighton Sichone has appealed to President Lungu to intervene in the procurement and importation of electricity poles by ZESCO to consider a Zambian firm as well because it had the capacity to supply ZESCO.

Mr Sichone has also appealed to the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, through the Head of State to consider securing ZAFFICO a loan in order to expand the coffee and tree plantation 20, 000 hectares on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern provinces.

Mr Sichone told President Lungu that the firm has invested more than K6 million in order to expand its plantation but that it was not enough.

And responding to ZAFFICO concerns, President Lungu said Government would consider their proposal and find the way forward.

The Head of State said he was happy that ZAFFICO which was being managed by Zambians had created employment for many youths.

And speaking when he inspected the ranch, President Lungu expressed disappointment at the current state of the facility which is at the verge of turning into a whitehorse.

The Head of State only found about 80 pigs and about 175 cows at a 44,000 hectares government farm being managed by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

President Lungu told area Member of Parliament Mr Chitotela and the Provincial Minister Mr Chilangwa that the facility had the potential to do better if well managed.

The Head of State wondered how Zambia would manage to be supplying 1 million pigs which Saudis had shown interest in if the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries was unable to breed pigs and cattle at a large scale.

Earlier, President Lungu addressed traditional leaders, party officials and civil servants in a closed door meeting at Hill Top lodge in Kawambwa.

In his address to the party members at Mansa airport, the President emphasised the need for them to work in unity.

President Lungu also informed the PF in Luapula that everyone who went wrong before, during and probably after the general election had been pardoned.

The Head of State is in Luapula province on a working visit and is accompanied by the secretary general Mr Davis Mwila and State House officials.

Others on his entourage are Energy Minister David Mabumba, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga and Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela.