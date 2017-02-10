…they are scared of facing Justice

The attempt to drag President Edgar Lungu into the liquidation of the Post newspaper and Development bank of Zambia fraud cases being heard by High Court Judge Sunday Nkonde is not only disingenuous but also an exercise in futility.

According to Mr. Edward Mumbi former personal assistant to UPND president HH, the sponsored attempts of Dr. Cosmas Musumali to vilify and scandalize the Judge hearing these cases was a sign that the cartel was running scared and afraid of facing the law.

“The sponsored attacks which were intended to remove judge Nkonde from the cases would not success because they were contrived and not in accord with the rule of law”, he said.

“Under President Sata they succeeded to remove 3 judges, namely Phillip Musonda, Charles Kajimanga and Nigel Mutuna, on similar contrived charges because they had captured the state but this time around they have failed to capture President Lungu and hence the futile attempts to drag him into the matter”.

Mr. Mumbi cast doubt on assertions by former rainbow party supremo Dr. Cosmas Musumali that he had reported Judge Nkonde to the Anti-Corruption Commission, “these are people who like telling stories, let them name the source at ACC who confirmed their story and if indeed this is the procedure.””

“His sponsors who should know better are aware that this sis a flawed process as complaints against judicial officers are commenced in a different way. This public display is simply a process to demonise, demoralize and hopefully force judge Nkonde off the case. But this will not work either.” He said.

“These are people who are scared of going into court to answer for their sins. Dr. Musumali is just being used and I challenge him publicly to produce proof about the things he is talking about because I have proof to the contrary.” He said.

“The era of state capture was long gone and the rule of law was now applicable. Let them answer the DbZ issue and tax evasion from the Post newspaper.”

“I challenged Dr. Musumali to produce evidence that he spoke to anybody at the anti-corruption commission because the vicious attempts are the work of scared individuals who don’t want to face judge Nkonde in court because they know what they did.” He said.

Mr. Mumbi said it was disingenuous and not particularly intelligent to undertake a campaign of character assassination against a judge presiding over such clear matters as the DbZ fraud which had previously claimed the dismissal of 3 other judges through contrived charges.

“These are people who specialize in state capture, whose efforts have come to nil this time. That is why they want to embroil President Lungu into a judicial matter that has nothing to do with him. They know how to complain against a judicial officer but they would rather implicate