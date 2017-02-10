By GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

Armèe Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) has promised to smash Zanaco when the two clash tomorrow in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Rwandese coach Jimmy Mulisa said his team was in Zambia to win and nothing less.

Speaking on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday, Mulisa said the team was well prepared for the Zambian league champions.

“We have come here to get a positive result. The team adequately prepared for the tournament. A good result here will be an advantage when we host them in Rwanda,” he said.

He said the team will not relax simply because Zanaco has lost seven key players to international clubs.

“Zanaco bought some new players so they are still a strong side. We will stick to achieving the target, which is a positive result,” he said.

Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said the bankers will defend their home pride.

Numba said his lads were not under-pressure and were targeting a win.

“APR is a strong side hence we will not underestimate them in any way. The boys are ready to defend the home pride. Yes, seven or so players left the team, but we will not cry over that but aim to put in the best,” he said.

He called on Zambians to offer maximum support to the team.

This will be the first time the two sides are meeting.

Meanwhile, the Zambia U-20 national team arrived yesterday afternoon from their two-week training camp in Spain.

Delegation leader Lee Kawanu was confident the training camp had tremendously assisted the team prepare adequately for the u-20 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on February 26 in Zambia.

“The boys put in their best in Spain and maintained discipline. I am hopeful the boys have gained the experience and exposure required ahead of the tournament. I urge the players to remain focused and heed the coaches instructions,” he said.

Zambia will face Mali, Egypt and Guinea in Group A of the quarterfinals of the tournament.