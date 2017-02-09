By JACK MAPAPAYI

TWO unknown men armed with a pistol yesterday shot and seriously injured an MTN agent in Kabompo district and walked away with undisclosed amount of money.

North Western commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said the incident happened yesterday at Musamba market around 17;13 hours and identified the victim as Patrick Mazau.

He said Mazau was battling for his life in Kabompo district hospital after being shot in the left thigh.

‘’Yes, there was a shooting incidence in Kabompo at Musamba market were an MTN agent was shot at in his shop by unknown armed men,” he said.

He explained that one cartridge from a pistol; a cell phone suspected to have been dropped by the criminals were picked after police visited the scene.

“Investigations has since been instituted and a man hunt has been launched for the attackers”, he added.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot after being hit by a moving vehicle at Kyansununu area in Kalumbila district round 21;00 hours in Kalumbila district.

Mr Daka said the accident involved Mwangala Mufhuzi aged 45 of Riverside in Kabompo district who while driving a Toyota Hilux registration number ALC 9962 hit the victim who died on the spot.

“The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the driver is in police custody to help police with investigations,” he said.