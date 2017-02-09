BY OSCAR MALIPENGA

ROAN Patriotic Front (PF) member of Parliament was not cleared by the Central Committee as reported in some sections of the media but found wanting for disrespecting and using derogatory remarks against the Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda, deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has clarified.

And Mr Bwalya clarified that although Mr Kambwili was found wanting by the Central Committee it was decided he would not be expelled nor suspended but only be reprimanded by the secretary general Davis Mwila as recommended by the Central Committee chaired by Dr Ngosa Simbyakula.

Speaking when he featured on radio phoenix programme dubbed “Let the people talk” yesterday, Mr Bwalya made a clarification that Mr Kambwili was not cleared but that he was found wanting for disrespecting another member and for using derogatory terms and demeaning words.

He said the Central Committee emphasised the need for the PF to resolve their problems amicably and move together as a united family.

Mr Bwalya said although reprimand sounded like a very strong word it did not amount to anything as strong as suspension or expulsion.

Answering a question by the presenter Luciano Hambote on whether Mr Kambwili’s statement that he had been cleared by the Central Committee was true or not, Mr Bwalya said Mr Kambwili’s statement was being investigated.

“We are yet to prove whether he indeed issued that statement as quoted by the Daily Mail and other sections of the media including social media.

He said decency demanded that one allows the tribunal or any committee of organisation that was dealing with his or her case to announce that you had been cleared.

“You may comment expressing your satisfaction for cleared but I think that decency demands that you allow that same body to announce,” Mr Bwalya said.