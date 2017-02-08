By PRISCA LUMINGU BANDA

HUNDREDS of people from all walks of life yesterday braved the rains to pay their last respects to veteran musician and pioneer of contemporary Zambian music, Joe Chibangu, who died last Friday in Lusaka.

Chibangu, popularly known as ‘‘Ambassador’’, died in the early hours of February 3.

Mourners gathered for the artist’s send-off service at Mulungushi International Conference Centre which was followed by a church service at Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

And former Zambia Association of Musicians president Maiko Zulu has called on the Government to start recognizing the contribution and value of local artists to the

development of the country.

Speaking on Millennium Radio programme

‘‘Remembering Joe Chibangu’’, Mr. Zulu questioned why Government did not accord national mourning to artists whose music had helped influence and shape society.

He said it was unfortunate that politicians only recognized the importance of artists during political campaigns.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda and other senior Government officials who attended the service promised to name a street in Kabwata constituency after Joe Chibangu.