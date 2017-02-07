By Chikumbi Katebe

LUSAKA businesswoman, Tshabu Benos, and her brother Brian Mutanuka, have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court on charges of murder in connection with the death of Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo.

The duo yesterday appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba for the explanation of the charge against them.

Magistrate Mwaba read out the statement of offence as murder, contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence were that Benos and Mutanuka between 29th January 2017 and 30th January 2017, in Lusaka, and whilst acting together, did murder Mr Malambo.

They were asked if they understood the charge to which they both answered in the affirmative, before the matter was adjourned for another mention on 20th February, 2017.

The duo, both residents of 1682/M, Ibex residential area in Lusaka, were in court following the stabbing to death of 38-year-old Mr Malambo, a Lusaka businessman who was Benos’ boyfriend.

Mr Malambo died at Hilltop Hospital a few minutes after he was rushed there by Benos following what was described as a scuffle at her home.

Benos was arrested immediately after the death of Mr Malambo while Mutanuka was arrested a few days later.