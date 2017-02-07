Government associating with the Mast?

Dear Editor,

I was very bemused to learn that the Government is collaborating with the Mast newspaper as part of its programme to work with private media.

Unless the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Mulenga Kampamba was misquoted, this position would appear totally contradictory to the situation on the ground.

As far as I know the liquidator of the Post Newspaper has taken the Mast to task for copyright infringement.

More importantly it is a fact that the paper belongs to the wife of Post newspaper owner Fred M’membe- a fact that is very well represented by the editorial policy which the paper has taken in castigating President Edgar Lungu at every turn and generally painting a very negative picture of the country.

The Government may wish to clarify this position because the issue of the Post newspaper has left a very sour taste in the minds of most Zambians who feel that Fred M’membe and his colleague betrayed the trust of Zambians by posturing as upright law abiding citizens while failing to honour their tax obligations.

Cooperating with private media is one thing but associating with institutions that are under investigation is totally another matter.

I hope the Minister was misquoted because the statement would seem to support an institution that is determined to castigate the Government often with fake stories.

Moses Bwembya

Kasama Girls High School sex scandal shocking

Dear Editor,

As a concerned parent, I also wish to register my utter disgust on the recent alleged sex scandals by teachers on girls at Kasama Girls Secondary School.

The alleged sex scandals were first reported on social media and many people paid deaf ears to the said scandals.

This is because social media is in most cases not regarded as the credible source of information.

What started as a rumour turned out to be the truth in the end. The school girls were alleged to have been sexually molested by their teachers.

Teachers as the custodians of knowledge for our children particularly female pupils are supposed to be morally upright and they should desist from sexually abusing girls notably in boarding schools.

Even in day schools incidences of sexual abuse of girls by their teachers are also there.

The reported sexual incidents at Kasama Girls Secondary School are just a tip of an iceberg.

The girls had been sexually molested for a long time before they could spill the beans or rather open up.

Hence, bringing these abominable acts by teachers in the limelight. Moreover, these teachers are employed to teach pupils and not to sexually molest them.

Worse still, some of the molested girls were as young as 16 years.

This is tantamount to defilement, a serious crime punishable by law. Some of the teachers implicated in sexual scams have since been suspended to pave way for further investigation.

The humble question begging for an honest answer is: Do these teachers have daughters?

How could they feel if their own daughters were sexually abused by other men? The consequence of sexual molestation on these school girls is traumatising.

This is because the victims will be psychologically affected for the rest of their lives.

Under any stress of imagination, it is unacceptable for teachers to sexually molesting the school girls. In view of the aforegone,

I earnestly appeal to the relevant authority to bring the perpetrators of sexual abuse against the school girls to book so that they can face the wrath of the law.

This would deter the would be offenders. Moreover, no one is above the law.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

This is time for UPND to go for a convention

Dear Editor,

In calling for a clean judiciary, opposition UNPD leader should also put his party in order by holding a convention this year.

It is not good just to be pointing mistakes in other people when you are burying yours.

For me, HH needs a fresh mandate from the people instead of just imposing himself on them.

For how long indeed is going to depend in his financial muscle to remain at the top position of UPND?

I am already seeing this elasticity failing soon unless he does the needful.

He may wish to pretend that he is still in charge but for how long?

UPND badly needs a national character not that Tonga identity which will not take it anywhere because its followers are in minority.

HH needs to sell himself nationally without thinking about tribal or this thing called ‘Bantu Botatwe;’ It will not help him.

He must be tired by of insulting those in authority such that whatever he vomits is not having any effect at all.

Someone should tell him that he cannot forever be a Smart Alec because soon the real situation will catch up with him.

What is it that he fears so much to go for a convention? Time will tell.

Joseph Hamoonga,

Pemba

Pensions Fund Managers a let down

Dear Editor,

I make reference to an article that appeared in your paper of Friday February 3, 2017 regarding the conduct of some Pension Funds managers.

I totally agree with ZUFIAW’s observations on catastrophe going on with Pensions Fund Managers in Zambia. ZUFIAW’s call to have an inquiry into their operation is the right one and has been long overdue.

This catastrophe has been perpetuated by the lack of adequate supervision from the Pensions Insurance Authority (PIA) who are either incompetent or are just simply under the Fund Manager’s pockets.

Further on, this has been made worsened by our slow wheels in our Judicial Courts.

Some cases over this matter have been before the courts been for the last fifteen years.

Surely, is there fair justice for pension cases brought before our Courts to take over 15 years to be disposed of?

Can the PIA explain to us why member’s accounts are alive at NAPSA but seem to be dead with Private Pension Fund managers when yet their functions are similar.

We contributed to NAPSA in the same way as we contributed to a private Pension fund. Our contributions at NAPSA are alive; and more importantly have grown over the years in relation to inflation.

It is a different story with certain private Pension Fund Managers.

They claim member’s accounts do not exist yet they fail to show us how they ceased to exist.

The Courts have ruled directing the Fund Managers to account for members’ contributions but they still use loopholes in our judicial system to entirely trash the Court’s judgments.

For the purposes of this section and the defined contribution schemes _“portable benefits” means the total of the retirement contributions paid by the employee and the employer on the leaving member’s account, plus interest during his participation under the plan.

What is so difficult for the PIA to enforce 18 (2)? Considering all this, ZUFIAW is right to call for an inquiry into this matter. In doing so we should disband the entire PIA management as it has not protected members from scrupulous Fund Managers.

Concerned retiree