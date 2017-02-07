By KALOBWE BWALYA

PF ROAN Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili will be reprimanded for acting disrespectfully towards another party official by using derogatory and demeaning language, says PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

Mr Mwila said Mr Kambwili was found with a case to answer for unbecoming conduct and continuing to accuse Mr Nathan Chanda, who is Luanshya mayor and Copperbelt provincial youth chairperson, of being a wizard.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday at a media briefing, Mr Mwila said Mr Kambwili had also accused Mr Chanda of submitting a dossier on him to President Edgar Lungu which led to his dismissal from his ministerial position.

Mr Mwila said he would soon write to Mr Kambwili resolved by the PF central committee following the disciplinary committee meeting held from 13 to 24 January chaired by national chairperson Ngosa Simbyakula.

Mr Mwila also said that the committee recommended that Mr Chanda should be cautioned and advised to desist from invoking President Edgar Lungu’s name unnecessary.

“It is common knowledge that our member Mr. Chishimba Kabwili was charged with unbecoming conduct and continued accusation of His Worship the Mayor of Luashya and also Copperbelt provincial youth chairperson Nathan Chanda of being a wizard.

“Mr Kambwili further went on to accuse the mayor of submitting a dossier to President Lungu which led to Mr Kambwili’s dismissal from his ministerial position and I will write to Mr Kambwili to reprimand him and I will also write to Mr Chanda to caution him,” he said.

Mr Mwila however said the central committee directed that a team be set up to facilitate reconciliation between Mr Kambwili and Mr Chanda which would be headed by the Vice President Inonge Wina.

And Mr Mwila said the central committee had resolved to commence elections effective July 2018 at all levels starting with the section up to provincial, leading to the general conference that is scheduled for April 2020.

Mr Mwila said a work plan for these elections would be circulated to all party officials so that they could start making necessary arrangements for the fulfilment of the exercise in the party and new electoral guidelines would be made available in due course.