By BENNIE MUNDANDO

THE National Revolution Party (NRP) has reported UPP president Saviour Chishimba and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for corruption and abuse of authority of office respectively to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Speaking after presenting grounds on which the duo must be investigated and reprimanded, NRP leader Cosmoz Mumba said Mr. Kambwili should be investigated for appointing Dr. Saviour Chishimba to the National Youth Development Council (NYDC) when he knew that Dr. Chishimba was the leader of an opposition political party.

He said Mr. Kambwili should explain why he saw it fit that an opposition leader qualified for the position of NYDC chairperson because doing so was a clear abuse of authority of office and therefore should be answerable for his actions.

He said while Mr. Kambwili had powers to appoint anyone, it was wrong for him to appoint an opposition leader who allegedly went on to plunder Government resources as evidenced by the Auditor General (AG’s) report.

“I have officially reported Mr. Kambwili and Dr. Chishimba to the ACC. I want Mr. Kambwili to be investigated for abuse of authority of office for appointing Dr. Chishimba as chairperson of the NYDC with full knowledge that he was a leader of the UPP.

‘‘Mr. Kambwili should tell Zambians on what basis he premised this appointment because it is unlawful to do so,” Dr. Mumba said. And Dr. Mumba has implored the ACC to investigate the ‘‘glaring misuse of resources’’ at NYDC at the time Dr. Chishimba was at the helm, saying the UPP leader owed Zambians an explanation over the whereabouts of the money.

He said it was unfortunate that the vocal opposition leader had taken an antagonistic approach to those in Government and parastatal institutions for their alleged shortcomings and branded himself a champion of the anti-corruption crusade yet his past betrayed him.

He said to conduct his crusade well, there was need for him to be investigated and cleared before he could make any plausible and sensible stance on corruption, failure to which Zambians will not take him seriously.