THE performance of the Under-20 national team during their tour of Spain in their last two friendly games gives hope for positive results at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament this month, junior Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has said.

Speaking after Zambia beat Swiss youth team Basel FC 1-0 on Thursday in Tenerife in Spain, Chambeshi noted the fighting spirit exhibited by the players during the match.

He said winning two friendlies especially away from home was a morale booster for the squad.

The junior Chipolopolo on Tuesday edged a Spanish side Tenerife 1-0 in their first friendly match.

“The boys played well although they could not score in the second half. Basel FC is a strong side and gave the boys a good run for the ball. This win has boosted the team’s morale,” he said.

Chambeshi said he was expecting more goals in the next friendly games saying

all the areas of the team needed polishing before the All-Africa tournament.

“There is still work to be done before declaring the team ready. But the boys have been responding well to training and will be in fine form before the tournament kicks off,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Banda joined the team yesterday and participated in a training session.

The junior Chipolopolo are in Spain on a training camp ahead of the AfCON which will run from February 26 to March 12 in Ndola and Lusaka.