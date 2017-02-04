INDONESIA intends to invest in the expansion of palm oil production in Zambia, says that country’s ambassador to Zambia, Stephanus Yuwano.

Indonesia is one of the world’s largest producers of palm oil.

Speaking when Mr Yuwano paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Felix Mutati, he said his country also wanted to set up edible oils value addition processing plants in Zambia.

“It is our desire to widen bilateral economic relations with Zambia. We seek your country’s support of the Indonesian candidacy of Professor Brodjonegoro Bangbang for the presidency of the International Fund for Agriculture and Development (IFAD),” he said.

This is contained in a statement from Ministry of Finance head of media and public relations, Chileshe Kandeta.

Mr Yuwano was accompanied by Mr Levy Zulu, Indonesia’s Honorary Consul in Zambia, and other Indonesian government officials.

And Mr Mutati said Zambia was keen to exchange knowledge with “one of the Asian Tigers”.

Mr Mutati said the country was interested in focusing on the measures which Indonesia took in implementing innovative agriculture practices and tourism diversification programmes, which enabled their people to be uplifted from poverty and underdevelopment.

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in both countries, Indonesia and Zambia are scheduled to sign a framework of cooperation by June, 2017.