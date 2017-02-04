COPPERBELT Minister Bowman Lusambo has rendered assistance to four bereaved families in Ndola whose family members were involved in the Mazhandu Family bus crash near Kapiri Mposhi on Tuesday.

Ten bodies identified from the Mazhandu bus accident which occurred on Tuesday morning were Ndola residents.

Delivering the donation of 10 by 25 kg mealie meal and K10,000 on behalf of the provincial minister to the funeral homes, Ndola district commissioner George Chisulo said President Edgar Lungu was deeply moved by the loss of the 10 lives in the accident.

Mr Chisulo said President Lungu, in his message of condolences to the bereaved families, described the loss as a tragedy that Government could not comprehend.

He added that it was for this reason that the provincial administration decided render help to cushion the burden.

“As a district we are devastated with the loss and we are mourning with the bereaved families. We ask the families to seek God for comfort and we believe that he will console them. It is sad that we have lost such a big number,” he said.

Among those killed in the accident was Ms Esther Banda-Lufunda, an employee of the Office of the President Special Division; a mother identified as Misozi Mataka-Mukansu, her daughter Lowani Mukansu, Mr. Chrispin Mtine, Mrs. Petronella Mtine and Ms Lydia Chiti.

Burial for the Ndola victims will take place today while others will be buried in Lusaka.