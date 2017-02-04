A CASE in which opposition UPND vice-president for administration Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) is facing three counts of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace, failed to take off yesterday because Magistrate Malota Phiri has a bereavement in the family.

Magistrate Ruth Kapulo adjourned the matter to February 27, 2017, after learning that Magistrate Phiri was out in Petauke for the funeral of his uncle.

This is a case in which GBM is facing three criminal counts of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In count one, Mwamba is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It is alleged that he on May 19 last year in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown assaulted Moses Katongo and occasioned him actual bodily harm.

In count two, Mwamba is accused of malicious damage to property. It is alleged that Mwamba on May 19 last year in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown damaged four cases of soft drinks, 10 rolls of tissue paper and two boxes of macaroni, altogether valued at K490, the property of Dickson Sikazwe.

In the last count, Mwamba, on May 19, 2016, in Kitwe, is alleged to have assaulted Francis Musonda, occasioning him actual bodily harm.