… Zlatko Krmpotic takes over from George Lwandamina who quit last year to take up the coaching position at Tanzanian side Young Africans.

By GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

ZAMBIAN CAF Confederation League representatives Zesco United have appointed Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic as head coach on a two year contract.

The 58 year old coach takes over from George Lwandamina who quit last November to take up the coaching position at Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Zesco media and public relations officer Katebe Chengo made the announcement yesterday. “Zesco United has appointed Serbian national Zlatko Krmpotic as head coach with immediate effect. He is expected to report for work next week in Ndola where the official introduction to the players and other members of the technical bench will be done,

“The Serbian has signed a two year performance based contract with a buyout clause in an event that he wants to leave and a one year option of contract extension,” Chengo said.

The appointed panel comprising of Zesco technical chairman Richard Mulenga, the chief executive officer Justin Mumba, Zesco limited human resources and management representative, former Zambia Football Coaches Association president Patrick Kangwa and football administrator Simataa Simataa settled for Krmpotic out of 65 applications.

Chengo thanked Simataa and Kangwa for guiding the panel during the selection process.

This will be Krmpotic’s third African job after a one year stay as TP Mazembe assistant coach to Patrice Caterons and won the 2015 CAF Champions League with the Frenchman.

In 2016, he coached Mazembe’s sister club Don Bosco .

He also has a coaching history in Sweden, Turkey, Macedonia, Serbia and Kuwait.

Krmpotic is a 1979 UEFA Cup silver medal winner with the 27-time Serbian champions.

The new coach faces a tough task with the 2016 CAF Champions League. Semi-finalists.

Zesco is on bye in the Conferdartion cup and await a winner between KYZ of Zanzibar and Messager Ngozi of Burundi who meet in a two legged preliminary tie this month.