By Grace Chaile-Lesoetsa

THE Zambia under-20 team yesterday recorded a second win in Spain beating FC Basel Youth team 1-0.

The junior Chipolopolo are on a training camp in Spain in readiness for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Zambia this month.

Chrispin Sakulanda scored the all-important goal in the first half.

Zambia beat Tenerife B 1-0 on Tuesday in a tough contested match.

Meanwhile, delegation leader Lee Kawanu says striker Patson Daka will be part of the Zambian squad for the AfCON although his club Liefering FC will be in action.

Daka is currently not with the Zambian squad on a training camp in Spain due to club commitments.

The 18 year-old striker last December signed a contract with the Austrian Division One side Liefering FC.

Liefering will be in action on February 24 at home against leaders LASK Linz.

But Kawanu disclosed in an interview from Spain yesterday that Daka will definitely be part of the squad competing in the junior championship because Liefering agreed to release the player.

“We agreed that he will be released for the AfCON. That is why we had to let him join the club now and miss the Spain camp,” he said.

And Kawanu described the team’s 1-0 win over the Spanish side a big booster.

He said the players exhibited resilience and determination.

“I feel the technical bench is almost reaching the benchmark for this training camp. This was the team’s friendly match and we are expecting positive performance for the remaining matches here in Spain,” he said.

Zambia will host the U-20 AfCON tournament from February 26 to March 12.

The junior Chipolopolo are in Group A with Egypt, Mali and Guinea.