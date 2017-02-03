By Bennie Mundando

CHISHIMBA Kambwili should explain why he appointed United Progressive Party (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba to head the National Youth Development Council (NYDC) which was looted by the self-acclaimed anti-corruption activist, Cosmo Mumba has charged.

Mr Mumba has vowed that he will report Dr Chishimba to police for corruption tomorrow and would then go for Chishimba Kambwili for abuse of authority for appointing a leader of the opposition political party to a Government institution.

Mr Mumba has warned the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to brace itself for ‘‘torrid times’’ for failure to investigate corruption allegations against Dr. Chishimba who was reported to the commission in 2014 over fraudulent activities at NYDC.

Speaking to the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr. Mumba said he had just concluded searches at the Registrar of Societies and the Patents and Company Registration Agency (PACRA) and discovered that Dr. Chishimba was appointed as chairperson of the NDYC by Mr. Kambwili at the time he was already leader of the UPP.

Mr. Mumba said he would present a consolidated report on the irregularities in the appointment of Dr. Chishimba and his alleged syphoning of public funds from the NDTC before protesting at the ACC offices for its inertia to probe the opposition leader.

“I first of all want to deal with the appointee who went on to loot public resources before I go for the appointing authority because Mr. Kambwili knew that Dr. Chishimba was a leader of an opposition political party when he appointed him to a Government institution and that amounts to abuse of authority of office,” Mr. Mumba said.

“Dr. Chishimba’s case is well tabulated in the Auditor General’s report but we have not been updated whether the ACC are investigating the matter just like other cases or not. What are they scared of? Why are they reluctant?

Meanwhile, Dr. Chishimba is tomorrow at 14:30 expected at the High Commission of Malawi to give evidence in the maizegate scandal which he generated.