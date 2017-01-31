By KALOBWE BWALYA

TWO killings involving Gender Based Violence have again stunned Lusaka residents after a woman stabbed to death her business executive boyfriend with a sword and a man killed his girlfriend and child with a knife in one night of tragic drama in Lusaka.

In the first incident, prominent Lusaka businessman and owner of Auto Force spares shop Reeves Malambo died after being allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Mr Malambo, 48, was stabbed to death in the early hours of yesterday and police have arrested a woman Shabu Benos in connection with the murder.

Ms Katongo said Mr Malambo was allegedly stabbed in the back below the shoulder using a long double-edged instrument believed to be a dagger by the girlfriend, aged 38, also of the same area.

“The victim is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017, at about 23:00 hours in Ibex Hill,” said Ms Katongo.

Ms Katongo said Mr Malambo was rushed to Hilltop hospital by Ms Benos at about midnight where he died 10 minutes after midnight.

Ms Katongo said Ms Benos was in police custody while the deceased’s body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In a related development, a mother and her one-year-and-eight-months-old baby have been stabbed to death by her boyfriend identified as Raphael Mumba, aged between 22 to 24, of Kaunda Square Stage 1.

Ms Katongo said Mumba stabbed her girlfriend Stella Moonga together with her son, Mark Mumba, using a sharp instrument. They were both found with deep stab wounds on their bodies.

“We received a report of murder in which Raphael Mumba aged between 22 and 24 is reported to have stabbed to death his girlfriend identified as Stella Moonga aged 22 of Kaunda Square Stage 1 and her son identified as Mark Mumba aged 1 year 8 months after a quarrel. This happened on 29 January, 2017, at about 19:30 hours in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square.

Mumba is on the run and a manhunt has been launched for him while the bodies of the victims are in UTH mortuary.