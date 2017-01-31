Lusaka is a city of contrasts in as far as roads are concerned.

On one hand we have the newly completed, resplendent and beautiful roads leading to most residential areas in the city. But on the other hand are the dreadful life threatening arteries leading into and out of the industrial areas.

It is true that bad roads are not unique to Zambia alone. Many other countries including most developed ones have issues with road maintenance. Recently in the UK a charity rider died instantly after his motorcycle hit a 4 inch deep pothole on the A65 at Giggleswick, North Yorkshire. He died from severe head injuries after being thrown into the path of a car behind him.

A few months before this pothole had been declared hazardous but it was decided that immediate repairs were not necessary and the matter was left to rest until a person was killed.

Several times we have attracted the ire of the RDA for pointing out the dangers posed by badly maintained roads in Lusaka and other parts of the country.

We have made these observations with the intention of prodding the rightful agencies including the Road Development Agency and relevant councils to take remedial action to save life and property.

We are equally aware that in South Africa most councils have recruited and retained specialized pothole repair teams that use a road repair kit that has proved very efficacious in stopping potholes in their prime before they spread into dungeons.

Sadly this is not the case here in Zambia.

No such kit exists. Instead we are witnessing very haphazard repair techniques which are synonymous with poor workmanship and a lack of purpose to deal with the scourge.

The use of laterite and mud to repair damaged sections of tarred roads seems fairly disingenuous because damage is not mitigated and if anything the condition deteriorates.

We were greatly encouraged by the statement from the Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati, who must have realized the poor workmanship on Lumumba Road and its arteries servicing major sections of Lusaka industrial area.

We have no doubt that unless properly trained repair crews are employed the maintenance of roads will remain a pipe dream for many years to come.

There is need for the Treasury and the councils to chart a more cogent and cost effective system of road maintenance in Lusaka and beyond and this must be done as a matter of urgency because untold damage is being wrought on cars and ultimately the economy.

But the big corporates whose trucks use these roads and contribute to wear and tear must also play their part by carrying out their civic responsibility diligently, and contributing to repair works. It helps no one to ignore the early warning signs of damage to our roads.

Damaged roads translate into damaged vehicles which unfortunately will translate into lost lives.

This situation can be arrested if those responsible prioritize road maintenance and allocate sufficient resources to RDA and councils to undertake preventive maintenance as well as repair of damaged roads.

Unless there is a comprehensive scheme in place ad hoc measures will continue to cost the country dearly and at worst undermine the good record Zambia has attained in implementing quality infrastructure development as seen by major trunk roads that have been worked upon.

It is pointless to build new roads when we cannot maintain the existing ones that cannot carry the bulk of our commercial trade.