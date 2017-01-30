LUSAKA, 30TH JANUARY, 2017 – We received a report of murder in which Raphael Mumba aged between 22 and 24 is reported to have stabbed to death his girlfriend identified as Stella Moonga aged 22 of Kaunda Square stage 1 and her son identified as Mark Mumba aged 1 year 8 months after a quarrel. This happened on 29 January, 2017 at about 19 30 hours in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square.

The victims were stabbed several times using an unknown sharp instrument and they sustained deep cuts on the bodies.

The accused person is currently on the run and a man haunt has since been launched while the bodies of the victims are in UTH mortuary.