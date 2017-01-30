We recorded a case of murder which occurred today on 30th January 2017 where a male adult identified as Reeves Malambo aged 48 of Ibex Hill was allegedly stabbed at the back side of the upper part of the body using a knife by his alleged girlfriend identified as Shabu Benos aged 38 also of ibex Hill. The victim was is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017 at about 2300 hours.

He was rushed to Hill Top Hospital by the accused person at about midnight where he later died, 10 minutes after midnight today, 30th January, 2017.

The accused person is detained in police custody while the deceased’s body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER