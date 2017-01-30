…as maizegate scandal deepens

By BENNIE MUNDANDO & MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE Malawian government has summoned United Progressive Party (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba to help with investigations into the alleged Malawi-Zambia maizegate.

The maizegate scandal, which has cost Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda his job, is proving to be a complete hoax generated by Dr. Chishimba.

Dr. Chishimba alleged that the Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) received money amounting to US$34. 5 million as payment for the supply of 100, 000 metric tonnes of white to Malawi’s grain-marketer, Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) but has failed to substantiate his claims.

The ZCF has, however, dispelled allegations of receiving any money from ADMARC over the transaction in which it was contracted to supply 100, 000 metric tonnes of white maize, insisting that it only got a Letter of Credit.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators from Malawi probing the maizegate scandal is expected in Zambia today to gather more information on the transaction between that country’s grain-marketer, Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) and the Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF). ZCF executive director James Chirwa told the Daily Nation yesterday that the delegation from Malawi would be in Zambia on a fact-finding mission into the alleged corruption in the purchase of the 100,000 tonnes of white maize by Malawi.

Mr. Chirwa said ZCF was in receipt of communication from Malawi about the coming of the team of investigators but said he would only have a clear indication today whether the trip would materialise or not.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Nation, Dr. Chishimba confirmed his summoning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Malawi, stating that it would help expose corruption.

“We wish to confirm that UPP is ready to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Malawi.

“This follows the resolution of Parliament in Malawi to invite us and help with investigations,” Dr. Chishimba said.

He said the campaign would not only help to recover the plundered public resources, but also strengthen the ACC operations by stamping out corruption in public and private sectors in Zambia.

Dr. Chishimba further alleged that the denial by Government that Food Reserve Agency (FRA) was not involved in the Zambia- Malawi maize mystery was false, saying that that his evidence indicated that some of the maize was coming from the FRA.

He has urged Zambians to support the ACC even as it carried out its work because it was in an awkward position as some public officials were allegedly involved in the maize deal.