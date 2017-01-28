Today’s text messages

Retired civil servants still working

Editor,

I have read in the media about some civil servants who have been retired in national interest but continue working until they are paid their dues. Don’t you think this is very dangerous and they can do more damage to government programs if left to work?

Citizen

Tribalism and hate speech

on social media

Editor,

I think a special branch should be created under HRC to look out for perpetrators of hate on social media. Facebook has become a platform of choice for tribal insults and other verbal transgressions. Surely, the police can do better on this one. Let’s not give these smartphone brats an air of invincibility.

Fred Lumumba Mubita

Attention: Minister of General Education

Editor,

Can something be done to complete the school block at Chisengalumbwe in Arrakan Barracks. The construction project has been abandoned for years. There is equally a block of flats next to State House in Police camp in Brentwood that need to be completed soon.

Citizen

ZESCO punishing Kamwala South residents

Editor,

Here in Kamwala South, load shedding is too much. It appears that ZESCO has no proper schedule as power is disconnected at any time. It goes even at 19 hours and this trend continues for about a month. When power is restored after 21:00hours, it has very low voltage such that one cannot even boil water in a kettle. What wrong have Kamwala South residents that we deserve this kind of punishment. Please, can ZESCO management look into this issue?

Malama

Father Luonde should be

condemned

Editor,

Father Luonde’s ploy to politicise the church should be condemned by all peace loving Zambians. The stance taken by the Church to meet with Government to find lasting solutions in eradicating poverty is purely complementing Government’s effort for the benefit of all citizens. The Church has failed to contribute towards Zambia’s social, cultural, economic and political policies.

Abash Fr. Luonde!

Change Life Zambia Board

Directed to MMD party members

Editor,

You cannot climb two trees at the same time just because you have two legs. May the MMD die-hard members go back to their party and revive it.

C.K, Mufulira