Right to reply: ERB may cause closure of Indeni

Editor,

First of all, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) wishes to acknowledge that stakeholders are entitled to various opinions on the proposed policy shift regarding procurement of petroleum products for the Zambian market.

Therefore, we wish to reply to an article featured in the Daily Nation Newspaper issue of Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 under the above captioned heading. In the same vein, we wish to request that where matters relating to ERB are covered, we are accorded an opportunity to respond in the interest of fairness.

The ERB is mandated under the Energy Regulation Act of 1995, Cap 436 of the Laws of Zambia to regulate the energy sector in Zambia. In that regard, the role of the ERB in the petroleum sub-sector is primarily premised on pricing of petroleum products, assuring quality of petroleum products and the integrity of energy facilities.

However, the formulation of policy on procurement of petroleum feedstock and products is the preserve of the Government on the Republic of Zambia, though the Ministry of Energy. Therefore, the procurement of fuel and the future of INDENI Petroleum Refinery, TAZAMA Pipelines and other associated utilities in the petroleum chain vis-à-vis the proposed changes, shall be guided by Government policy on the matter.

As you may be aware, the Ministry of Energy is currently undertaking consultations with various stakeholders on how best to transition from the current structure of fuel procurement to the new one in which the private sector will take the lead.

It is important to note that the proposed change with regard to procurement of fuel was announced by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Felix Mutati, in his budget speech for 2017 as confirmation that the position is Government policy. Therefore, ERB will be guided by the Ministry of Energy which is currently responsible for fuel procurement, on how best to actualise the new Government policy on procurement of fuel.

Further, on page 10 of the same edition there is a story under the heading: ERB changes experts to study cost of producing power in Zambia. As the contents of the story clearly show, the ERB is in the process of contracting a consultant to undertake a Cost of Service Study. A shortlist has been drawn from among consultants who expressed interest and no bidder has been engaged yet. The intro of the said story is, therefore, misleading as it purports that the five shortlisted bidders have been engaged.

We look forward to continued collaboration with you as you continue to publish balanced news.

Agnes. B. Phiri,

Director- Consumer and Public Affairs

—————————————————–

ECOWAS set a good example over Gambia

Dear Editor,

IF there is a region where more occurrences of military coups have taken place, it is the Western part of Africa. The region now seems to be coming out of this ancient means of ascending to power.

Most recently, former Gambian President Yayha Jammeh who took power through a military coup 22 years ago declined to leave office after last year’s elections in which he lost to Barrow. This was total disrespect for both their Constitution and the people of Gambia who gave him the chance to rule the country for that long.

Jammeh used force to come into power and it only took the threat by the 7,000 troops from the five nation to force him out which he should have completely avoided. From history, the longer one stayed as president, there are higher chances for one to leave office in disgrace because in pursuing perpetuity, one tends to appease only those that are there to sustain the presidency, while the rest of the citizens live in agonising abject poverty.

Please African leaders, leave the dance floor while the audience by emulating the late Nelson Mandela, he left the stage when the audience needed him most, so they remained clapping.

The Gambia story is a lesson to the rest of Africa that formidable regional groupings are necessary to save the lives of the citizens. The mandate of the African Union should also be to enforce and support these groupings.

It is time decency was brought to the continent, where respect for the Constitution as grand norm was of paramount importance. I can give an example of the USA where the Constitution provides for both popular vote elections and the Electoral College as final decider. Hillary Clinton won by three million popular votes but Donald Trump still carried the day by the decider vote and was sworn in, though amid protests that were just a demonstration of democratic rights but not to change the outcome of the elections.

Congratulations ECOWAS

Adeodatus Matafwali,

Lusaka

————————————-

We could have done better

Editor,

The comments from Wedson Nyirenda, the National Football Team coach, cannot go without a comment.

First, yes, it is a shame and painful that we are not in Gabon but at home watching pay TV. Second, it is laughable because he should be the last person to say we could have done better than those that qualified.

Ah, this is crazy, I hope he has been misquoted. Weddy, you should have been on the touchline in Gabon and not glued to your TV screen like the rest of us whose hearts you broke by failing to qualify the boys.

You could not have done better because those who qualified played better than your lot.

They probably employed better tactics than you had under your belt. Your comments are more like the proverbial ‘sour milk.’

You’re now judging other coaches from the comfort of your living room.

Look, we can all do that.

Better luck next time. Mukelabai.

———————————————–

Charity begins at home

Editor,

In your Daily Nation paper of January 25th, the Troubleshooter by Mr. Expendito Chipalo made an interesting reading. I would like to request our Members of Parliament to amend the republican Constitution by way of limiting the term of office of any political party leader to two five year terms. That is the only way to stop greedy leaders from clinging to power as ‘wa muyayaya’s’. We are alive to the fact that, had it not been for the amendment of the 1996 Constitution, Dr. Kaunda would have bounced back to extend his 27-year-rule. Can Edith Nawakwi and HH be stopped in the same manner?

Concerned Zambian