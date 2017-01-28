By BENNIE MUNDANDO

THERE is nothing wrong with the Zambia Police Service directing its high-ranking officers not to marry foreigners because this is a security measure that has been in force since the Kenneth Kaunda era, former Church of God overseer John Mambo has said.

Bishop Mambo said the criticism that the Police Command has been subjected to after an internal memo from the senior command to police officers not to marry foreigners was leaked to the public was unfair.

He said there was nothing new about the directive because it was common knowledge among high-ranking officers that it was a security risk to marry non-Zambians as it compromised the security of the country.

He said it was unfortunate for outsiders who did not know the policies that governed the police service to start criticizing the decisions and directives by the higher command and the circumstances under which they were issued as that would compromise the operations of the service.

He said allowing senior officers who held sensitive positions to marry foreigners exposed the country’s security which could result in serious consequences which Zambia could fail to deal with.

“First of all, that circular was not for you and me. It was for the officers who understand the policies of the service but because it was leaked to the public which had no clue of what happens in the inner circles, it is news to them yet the officers understand these things.

“The truth is, there is nothing new. These are things that have been in the service as way back as Dr. Kaunda’s era and this is a security issue. We cannot compromise on the security of the country because by marrying foreigners, we are putting the security of the country at risk and the junior officers have a choice whether to marry within or go for foreigners and risk not getting promoted,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said those commenting on the subject needed to approach it with an open mind as there were rules and regulations which governed institutions.

“It is just like in our churches; the fact that I am a bishop does not mean that I can serve mass in a Catholic church because we have different beliefs.

“Women are so influential in homes that an officer cannot resist the temptation of revealing information that may be used against our country and so let us approach this issue with an open mind and the caution it deserves,” he said.